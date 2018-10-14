China, Malaysia, Thailand to hold joint military drills

China, Malaysia and Thailand will stage a joint military exercise in Malaysia later this month, China's Ministry of National Defense announced on Sunday.



A total 692 members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army will participate in the October 20-29 Peace and Friendship 2018 drills in two Malaysian states and offshore areas, said a ministry statement released on Sunday.



China will also send three naval vessels, two shipboard helicopters, three Il-76 airlifters and four vehicles.



"The exercise aims to further demonstrate the common will of the armed forces of the three countries in maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea region, strengthen practical exchanges and cooperation, and enhance their ability to jointly respond to various security threats," the statement said.



"It does not target any country," said the statement.



