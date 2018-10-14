Press hammer Loew after Dutch mauling

Germany ‘continuing World Cup stories,’ says Kicker magazine

The German press turned on Joachim Loew after the hammering by the Netherlands left the future of Germany's head coach in doubt with world champions France looming on Tuesday.



"Not at the moment," Loew replied in the post match press conference when asked if he can still decide his future following the 3-0 drubbing - Germany's heaviest defeat to the Dutch.



"That was a brutal and disappointing defeat, especially as we had the game ­under control in the first 30 minutes," said Loew, whose contract runs until 2022. "At the moment, you can literally feel that we do not have the self-confidence that we used to have."



If Germany lose to world champions France in Paris on Tuesday, it will mean a record sixth defeat for them in a calender year.



Having steered Germany to the 2014 World Cup title, Loew was irritated when asked if the heavy defeat was his 168th - and final - international.



Back home, Germany's main newspapers were brutal with the head coach.



"For me, or what?" he replied, flustered, with his 12-year reign in peril.



"We need to move on quickly [to the next question] - I am the wrong person to talk to about that."



"Bottom marks for Loew! Irritation after questions over his future as a ­national coach," was the verdict of ­Germany's top-selling daily Bild.



Soccer magazine Kicker pointed out that despite Loew's promises of a fresh start, little has changed.



"New start? Loew's team are continuing the World Cup story," it wrote.



"After the 3-0 debacle, the German team are fighting relegation. This is not a snapshot, but the logical consequence after a series of mistakes.



"It raises - again: the question of the future of coach Joachim Loew."



Germany's other top papers were equally damning.



"An evening to scare," said Munich-based Sueddeutsche Zeitung, who reported Saturday that Loew's contract contains a clause allowing either party to terminate it early.



For a proud soccer nation, top newspaper Welt pointed out an uncomfortable truth: "3-0 defeat to the Netherlands - Germany is just a mediocre European nation."



"Loew must break away from his base of World Cup winners," commented the paper, echoing what many fans feel.



"Loew is slowly running out of ­arguments. He must react - the team need new impulses."





