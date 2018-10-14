Gibraltar bag first-ever win after 22 defeats

Gibraltar won a competitive international for the first time with a 1-0 Nations League victory over Armenia in Yerevan, Armenia on Saturday - after ­being mistaken for Liechtenstein.



The tiny British overseas territory beat an Armenia team including Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan thanks to Joseph Chipolina's 50th-minute penalty. It was the first time they had won a match other than a friendly since joining UEFA in 2013, having lost 22 times.



Yet the night had begun badly for the visitors when the national anthem of Liechtenstein was played before kickoff, prompting a disgruntled tweet from the Gibraltar Football Association.



"The Gibraltar FA is very disappointed to note that, prior to tonight's UEFA Nations League match versus Armenia, the national anthem of Liechtenstein was played," it said.



"The Armenian FA has apologized to the Head of Delegation representing the Gibraltar FA in Yerevan for this oversight and an announcement has been made at the national stadium apologizing for the error."



The blunder appeared to motivate the Gibraltar players as they held out against the hosts for the last 40 minutes, having had only 28 percent possession and mustering two attempts on target. Armenia had 35 shots - 10 of them on target.



