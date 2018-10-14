Swiss IOC member Baumann dies at 51

Swiss IOC member Patrick Baumann, a central figure in the Olympic Movement and the sport of basketball, has died at the age of 51.



Baumann suffered a heart attack on Sunday during the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires, Argentina.



"This is a great shock, which has hit us all very hard. We can hardly believe this terrible news. Particularly since, even today, we have seen him working hard, as we always knew him, for the sport he loved," said IOC President Thomas Bach.



An IOC member since 2007, Baumann recently chaired the evaluation commission for the 2024 Olympic Games and was then vice chair of the ­Coordination Commission for those Games after Paris was awarded the right to host them. He was also president of the IOC's ­Coordination Commission for the Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic Games and the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games .



A former basketball player, coach and referee, Baumann was deputy secretary-general (1995-2002) of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), and then unanimously appointed as secretary-general by the FIBA Central Board in 2002, a role he had held since.



"Under his leadership, FIBA moved forward by leaps and bounds, with the organization modernizing itself to the extent of becoming a model which fellow international federations followed," FIBA President Horacio Muratore said in a statement.



