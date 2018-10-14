Hun Sen offers to resume search for US soldiers

Dozens of servicemen still unaccounted for

Cambodian leader Hun Sen has offered to resume working with a US program that recovers the remains of American soldiers killed during the Vietnam War.



Hun Sen stated his ­intention to restart the "important" mission in a letter published on government news outlet Fresh News Saturday and also shared on his official Facebook page.



It was addressed to two US state lawmakers who visited Cambodia ahead of the vote earlier this year and who this month had written to Hun Sen about reactivating the project.



Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Ket Sophann said Hun Sen had offered to resume cooperation in a letter on Friday to US Senator Doug Ericksen and Representative Vincent Buys.



"The letter talks to this itself, especially the words: It is the reflection of our deep empathy with the families," he said.



The searches, which have recovered the remains of 42 American servicemen in Cambodia - dozens are still unaccounted for - were ­suspended in September 2017 as relations soured between the two countries.



Hun Sen halted it after Washington stopped issuing visas to senior Cambodian officials in reprisal for the country temporarily refusing to take in Cambodian nationals deported from the US for committing crimes.



"As we have discussed before, and at your personal request, as well as that made by other US organizations, my government, in the same compassionate spirit, agreed to resume this important field mission, regardless [of] the United States visa restriction in place," Hun Sen wrote.



He had also accused the US of assisting an opposition ­leader who was charged with treason, claims the ambassador at the time called absurd.



The rise in tensions came during the lead-up to a vote in July that was swept by Hun Sen's party.



The program "had been running successfully for more than 30 years, before it was suspended," Hun Sen said in his letter, adding that his government would restart cooperating with the mission with a "compassionate spirit."



The US Embassy in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh declined to comment.



The US' secret bombing of Cambodia during the Vietnam War remains a sensitive subject and is a touchstone of fiery speeches by Hun Sen.



Hun Sen has said that the remains of half of the 80 American soldiers who went missing in Cambodia during the war in neighboring Vietnam have been found.





