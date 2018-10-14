Mexican FM backs trade ties with China

By Liu Xuanzun Source:Global Times Published: 2018/10/14 22:48:40

Mexico won’t simply fall in line with US: Chinese observers





Wang, also a Chinese State Councilor, told Videgaray in the call Saturday that China and Mexico, as comprehensive strategic partners, have always had mutual understanding, trust and support on major issues, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



Any bilateral or multilateral free trade agreement should not be directed against a third party or used to restrict other members' legitimate rights and interests, Wang said.



Nor should such an agreement be in the vein of exclusionism, he noted.



China is a trustworthy partner for Mexico, said Videgaray, and Mexico is willing to further develop the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.



Wang said China and Mexico are emerging economies, and they should work together to safeguard multilateralism and the free trade system.



The United States, Mexico and Canada completed negotiations toward a new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on September 30.



Briefing Wang on the signing of the agreement, Videgaray insisted that Mexico is an independent sovereign state and the agreement will not affect exchanges between China and Mexico in any respect, nor lead to any restrictions on bilateral trade, investment or political relations between the two countries.



Mexico attaches great importance to trade relations with China, Bai Ming, deputy director of the



"Mexico is expected to lessen the impact of the agreement on trade relations with China as much as possible," he said.



Mexico is China's second-largest trade partner in Latin America, reaching a trade volume of $47.67 billion in 2017, said a statement by the Ministry of Commerce's Department of American and Oceanian Affairs released in August.



In 2017, Chinese investment in Mexico increased fourfold compared to 2016, Mexican Ambassador to China Jose Luis Bernal said in March.



Emerging economies like China and Mexico have a common interest in free trade, globalization, industrialization and modernization, Wu Baiyi, director of the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday.



The US is trying to make its partners take sides, but China has advantages too significant for these countries to ignore, Wu said.



Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a routine press conference on Thursday that Wang also had a phone call with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday.



Freeland said that the agreement should not undermine other countries' legitimate interests.



The Canadian side will make its own decisions when it comes to free trade negotiations with other countries, said the Canadian minister.





Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a phone call that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement will not hurt bilateral relations, leading Chinese experts to conclude on Sunday that despite trade pressure, Mexico will not simply fall in line with the US.Wang, also a Chinese State Councilor, told Videgaray in the call Saturday that China and Mexico, as comprehensive strategic partners, have always had mutual understanding, trust and support on major issues, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.Any bilateral or multilateral free trade agreement should not be directed against a third party or used to restrict other members' legitimate rights and interests, Wang said.Nor should such an agreement be in the vein of exclusionism, he noted.China is a trustworthy partner for Mexico, said Videgaray, and Mexico is willing to further develop the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.Wang said China and Mexico are emerging economies, and they should work together to safeguard multilateralism and the free trade system.The United States, Mexico and Canada completed negotiations toward a new United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) on September 30.Briefing Wang on the signing of the agreement, Videgaray insisted that Mexico is an independent sovereign state and the agreement will not affect exchanges between China and Mexico in any respect, nor lead to any restrictions on bilateral trade, investment or political relations between the two countries.Mexico attaches great importance to trade relations with China, Bai Ming, deputy director of the Ministry of Commerce 's International Market Research Institute, told the Global Times on Sunday."Mexico is expected to lessen the impact of the agreement on trade relations with China as much as possible," he said.Mexico is China's second-largest trade partner in Latin America, reaching a trade volume of $47.67 billion in 2017, said a statement by the Ministry of Commerce's Department of American and Oceanian Affairs released in August.In 2017, Chinese investment in Mexico increased fourfold compared to 2016, Mexican Ambassador to China Jose Luis Bernal said in March.Emerging economies like China and Mexico have a common interest in free trade, globalization, industrialization and modernization, Wu Baiyi, director of the Institute of American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times on Sunday.The US is trying to make its partners take sides, but China has advantages too significant for these countries to ignore, Wu said.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a routine press conference on Thursday that Wang also had a phone call with Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday.Freeland said that the agreement should not undermine other countries' legitimate interests.The Canadian side will make its own decisions when it comes to free trade negotiations with other countries, said the Canadian minister.