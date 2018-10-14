Merkel’s Bavarian allies face threat of election debacle





Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder Photo: IC

Voters in the southern German state of Bavaria went to the polls Sunday in an election where Chancellor Angela Merkel's arch-conservative CSU allies were bracing for heavy losses.The Christian Social Union (CSU), who have almost single-handedly ruled the wealthy Alpine beer-and-lederhosen state since the late 1950s, are expected to lose their absolute majority, polls say.The other partner in Merkel's fragile "grand ­coalition," the Social Democrats, were also set to do poorly while the far-right and anti-immigration AfD looked certain to enter the state assembly.The biggest winners, however, may be the left-leaning Greens who have doubled their poll ratings to 19 percent since the last state elections, which would make them the second strongest party.If the polls prove correct, the Bavarian election will mark another step in the demise of "big-tent" mainstream parties and the fragmentation of the political landscape, as seen in other Western democracies.For Merkel, now often labeled a lame duck leader in her fourth and final term, it would further raise political pressure two weeks ahead of another dangerous vote, in the central state of Hesse.Parliamentary speaker Wolfgang Schaeuble, a veteran Merkel ally, has conceded that the two state polls will "affect national politics and thus the reputation of the chancellor," who seeks re-election as Christian Democrats (CDU) party chief in December.The CSU, Bavaria's sister party to Merkel's CDU, has long employed a folksy brand of beer hall politics to monopolize power in the state known for its fairy-tale castles, Oktoberfest, corporate champions like Siemens and BMW and the Bayern Munich soccer club.It has preached economic stability and traditional conservative values in the mainly Catholic state, promoting crucifixes in school classrooms and bans on wearing Islamic veils in public.