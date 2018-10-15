Tourism industry helps Xingwen county in SW China out of poverty







Photo taken on Oct. 14, 2018 shows the inner scenery of a karst cave at Xingwen UNESCO Global Geopark in Xingwen County of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Over the years, tourism has been established by Xingwen County as the leading industry in promoting accurate poverty alleviation and regional economic development. Home to a number of ethnic groups, the county boasts multiple state and provincial-level intangible cultural heritages. In the first three quarters of 2018, the county has had a tourism revenue of 7.6 billion yuan (1.1 billion U.S. dollars), helping 37,500 residents out of poverty. (Xinhua/Song Zhenping)

Staffs greet tourists by offering them alcoholic beverage at Xingwen UNESCO Global Geopark in Xingwen County of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 14, 2018. Over the years, tourism has been established by Xingwen County as the leading industry in promoting accurate poverty alleviation and regional economic development. Home to a number of ethnic groups, the county boasts multiple state and provincial-level intangible cultural heritages. In the first three quarters of 2018, the county has had a tourism revenue of 7.6 billion yuan (1.1 billion U.S. dollars), helping 37,500 residents out of poverty. (Xinhua/Song Zhenping)

Staffs perform Daba Gaozhuang, a folk dance on elevated stages which is listed as a state-level intangible cultural heritage, at Xingwen UNESCO Global Geopark in Xingwen County of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 14, 2018. Over the years, tourism has been established by Xingwen County as the leading industry in promoting accurate poverty alleviation and regional economic development. Home to a number of ethnic groups, the county boasts multiple state and provincial-level intangible cultural heritages. In the first three quarters of 2018, the county has had a tourism revenue of 7.6 billion yuan (1.1 billion U.S. dollars), helping 37,500 residents out of poverty. (Xinhua/Song Zhenping)

Tourists join in a long-table feast at Xingwen UNESCO Global Geopark in Xingwen County of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 14, 2018. Over the years, tourism has been established by Xingwen County as the leading industry in promoting accurate poverty alleviation and regional economic development. Home to a number of ethnic groups, the county boasts multiple state and provincial-level intangible cultural heritages. In the first three quarters of 2018, the county has had a tourism revenue of 7.6 billion yuan (1.1 billion U.S. dollars), helping 37,500 residents out of poverty. (Xinhua/Song Zhenping)

Staffs perform a dance of the Miao ethnic group at Xingwen UNESCO Global Geopark in Xingwen County of Yibin, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 14, 2018. Over the years, tourism has been established by Xingwen County as the leading industry in promoting accurate poverty alleviation and regional economic development. Home to a number of ethnic groups, the county boasts multiple state and provincial-level intangible cultural heritages. In the first three quarters of 2018, the county has had a tourism revenue of 7.6 billion yuan (1.1 billion U.S. dollars), helping 37,500 residents out of poverty. (Xinhua/Song Zhenping)

