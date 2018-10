Aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2018 shows farmers drying corns in Yanli Village of Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2018 shows machines planting wheat in a field in Yanli Village of Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

Farmers prepare to plant wheat with a seeding machine in Yanli Village of Nanhe County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)