Poverty-stricken elderly patients get free cataract surgery in E China







Doctors give elders cataract check-up at a clinic in Matou Town in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2018. A free cataract surgery program is launched in the county. Eye doctors come to clinics to provide free cataract surgery to poverty-stricken elderly patients. (Xinhua/Fang Dehua)





Doctors do a cataract surgery for a poverty-stricken elderly patient at a clinic in Matou Town in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2018. A free cataract surgery program is launched in the county. Eye doctors come to clinics to provide free cataract surgery to poverty-stricken elderly patients. (Xinhua/Fang Dehua)





Eye doctor removes the gauze patch for Yuan Jinying after a cataract surgery at a clinic in Matou Town in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2018. A free cataract surgery program is launched in the county. Eye doctors come to clinics to provide free cataract surgery to poverty-stricken elderly patients. (Xinhua/Fang Dehua)