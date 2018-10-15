China’s restraint can prevent Cold War

Despite deteriorating China-US relations, China's adherence to reform and opening-up hasn't changed, nor its determination to resolve external conflicts in a reasonable way. China still believes that a peaceful bilateral relationship makes both sides winners while a confrontation makes both losers.
Global Times" />
