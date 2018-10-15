Book of Xi's discourses on building a community with a shared future for humanity published

A book of Comrade Xi Jinping's discourses on "promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity" has been published by the Central Party Literature Press.



The book, which was compiled by the Party history and literature research institution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be distributed across the country as of Sunday.



The book includes 85 speeches on the subject between January 2013 and June 2018 delivered by President Xi, who is also general secretary of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.



A statement provided to Xinhua Sunday said that since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, Xi had thoroughly pondered major issues concerning the future of humanity, such as "what kind of the world to build and how," and profoundly expounded on key issues including the background, significance, connotation and approach of building a community with a shared future for humanity.



"Xi's speeches led the innovation in diplomatic theory and practice in the pursuit of major country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics, and laid out a blueprint towards common development, sustainable prosperity and long-term stability for human society," said the statement, adding that it reflected "China's lofty goal of making greater contributions to world peace and development, as well as its global vision, internationally-mindedness and major-country commitment in integrating its own development with the world's development."



Identifying "promoting the building of a community with a shared future for humanity" as an important content of Xi Jinping thought on the diplomacy of socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era, and an important component of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the statement also stressed the theory's significant guiding role in various areas.



"The theory is of great guiding significance in keeping in mind both our internal and international imperatives, staying on the path of peaceful development, and continuing to pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up," the statement said. "It will also guide China in upholding justice while pursuing shared interests, and continuing its efforts to safeguard world peace, contribute to global development and uphold international order, to create a more favorable international environment for the delivery of the two centenary goals, and the realization of the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation."

