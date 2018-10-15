Bamboo-related industry boosts income for people in China's Guizhou

Farmers shell bamboo shoots in Lianhua Village of Baoyuan Township, Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 14, 2018. There are 1.32 million mu (0.88 million hectares) of bamboo forests in Chishui. The bamboo-related industry has become an income booster for the locals. (Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

A farmer checks bamboo shoots during a baking process in Lianhua Village of Baoyuan Township, Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 14, 2018. There are 1.32 million mu (0.88 million hectares) of bamboo forests in Chishui. The bamboo-related industry has become an income booster for the locals. (Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

In this aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2018, farmers transfer harvested bamboo shoots in Lianhua Village of Baoyuan Township, Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province. There are 1.32 million mu (0.88 million hectares) of bamboo forests in Chishui. The bamboo-related industry has become an income booster for the locals. (Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

A farmer processes shelled bamboo shoots in Lianhua Village of Baoyuan Township, Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 14, 2018. There are 1.32 million mu (0.88 million hectares) of bamboo forests in Chishui. The bamboo-related industry has become an income booster for the locals. (Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

A farmer shells bamboo shoots in Lianhua Village of Baoyuan Township, Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 14, 2018. There are 1.32 million mu (0.88 million hectares) of bamboo forests in Chishui. The bamboo-related industry has become an income booster for the locals. (Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

Farmers dig bamboo shoots in Lianhua Village of Baoyuan Township, Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 14, 2018. There are 1.32 million mu (0.88 million hectares) of bamboo forests in Chishui. The bamboo-related industry has become an income booster for the locals. (Xinhua/Wang Changyu)

A farmer digs bamboo shoots in Lianhua Village of Baoyuan Township, Chishui, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 14, 2018. There are 1.32 million mu (0.88 million hectares) of bamboo forests in Chishui. The bamboo-related industry has become an income booster for the locals. (Xinhua/Wang Changyu)