Canoeing competition held on Liujiang River

In this aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2018, people take part in a canoeing competition on the Liujiang River in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The event ran from Saturday to Sunday and attracted some 500 canoe enthusiasts from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

In this aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2018, people take part in a canoeing competition on the Liujiang River in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The event ran from Saturday to Sunday and attracted some 500 canoe enthusiasts from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

In this aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2018, people take part in a canoeing competition on the Liujiang River in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The event ran from Saturday to Sunday and attracted some 500 canoe enthusiasts from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)

People take part in a canoeing competition on the Liujiang River in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 14, 2018. The event ran from Saturday to Sunday and attracted some 500 canoe enthusiasts from home and abroad. (Xinhua/Li Hanchi)