Persian leopard seen at Ramat Gan Safari Park in Israel

A Persian leopard is seen at the Ramat Gan Safari Park in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Oct. 14, 2018. People of Israel and Iran are coming together in an effort to find a suitable name for a rare Persian leopard who recently arrived at the Ramat Gan Safari Park outside Tel Aviv. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)

A Persian leopard is seen at the Ramat Gan Safari Park in Ramat Gan, Israel, on Oct. 14, 2018. People of Israel and Iran are coming together in an effort to find a suitable name for a rare Persian leopard who recently arrived at the Ramat Gan Safari Park outside Tel Aviv. (Xinhua/Gil Cohen Magen)