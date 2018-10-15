Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/15 9:00:07
An English production of the traditional Chinese play, "The Orphan of Zhao," was staged in Beijing on Sunday, starting its Asian tour.
The production, directed by New York-based Chinese artist Chen Shi-Zheng, made its debut at the Lincoln Center Festival in New York in 2003.
"The Orphan of Zhao," from China's Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), tells a tragic story of an orphan surnamed Zhao, who was saved from a massacre of his family, taking his revenge 20 years later.
"This is a story of sacrifice and revenge, involving both cruelty and beauty of humanity," Chen said. "For me, the production should be more than retelling the story. I want it to have a unique perspective of the artists."
"We combined Western performing styles with the spirit of traditional Chinese plays to bring the two cultures together," Chen said.