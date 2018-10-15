English version of "The Orphan of Zhao" starts Asia tour in Beijing

An English production of the traditional Chinese play, "The Orphan of Zhao," was staged in Beijing on Sunday, starting its Asian tour.



The production, directed by New York-based Chinese artist Chen Shi-Zheng, made its debut at the Lincoln Center Festival in New York in 2003.



"The Orphan of Zhao," from China's Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368), tells a tragic story of an orphan surnamed Zhao, who was saved from a massacre of his family, taking his revenge 20 years later.



"This is a story of sacrifice and revenge, involving both cruelty and beauty of humanity," Chen said. "For me, the production should be more than retelling the story. I want it to have a unique perspective of the artists."



"We combined Western performing styles with the spirit of traditional Chinese plays to bring the two cultures together," Chen said.

