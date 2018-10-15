Piggy race held in Los Angeles

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/15 9:17:52

A piggy runs in a race in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)



 

Piggies run in a race in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)



 

Piggies run in a race in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)



 

Piggies run in a race in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)



 

Piggies run in a race in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)



 

Piggies run in a race in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)



 

Piggies run in a race in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)



 

Piggies run in a race in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ying)



 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus