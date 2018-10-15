Royal couple Prince Harry, Meghan arrive in Sydney

Prince Harry and his new, former film and television actress wife, Meghan, arrived in Sydney on Monday for their first overseas tour as a royal couple.



The tour coincides with the Invictus Games, a competition for sick and injured service personnel which was founded by the prince in 2014, and will take place in Sydney from Oct. 20 to Oct. 28.



After being married in May, the newly titled Duke and Duchess of Sussex will visit the Sydney Zoo and Opera House on Tuesday, as well as launching and closing the games, as part of a tour which involves 76 engagements across 16 days in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.



The New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that the visit will draw worldwide attention and that balancing security with public access to the couple was a difficult but achievable goal.



"It's not an easy task but we know the couple love meeting people, they're very spontaneous, they want the opportunity to talk to people and I guess the police take all of that into consideration," Berejiklian said.



"Safety always comes first, security comes first, but also making sure the couple have the freedom to do what they enjoy."

