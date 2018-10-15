Kite flying contest held in China's Zhejiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/15 10:57:22

Photo taken on Oct. 14, 2018 shows the scene of a kite flying contest held at Lulanqingsha scenic spot in Daishan County of Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Yao Feng)



 

Competitors fly a big kite at a kite flying contest held at Lulanqingsha scenic spot in Daishan County of Zhoushan, east China's Zhejiang Province, Oct. 14, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Feng)



 

Posted in: CHINA
