Children visit temporary worship place for Durga Puja festival in India

Children visit a pandal, a temporary worship place for Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, India, on Oct. 13, 2018. Durga Puja is one of the largest Hindu festivals to worship Goddess Durga who symbolizes power and the triumph of good over evil in Hindu mythology. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

