Tianti Mountain Grotto in China's Gansu

Photo taken on Oct. 14, 2018 shows the Tianti Mountain Grotto in Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province. With a history of 1,600 years, the Tianti Mountain Grotto is one of the earliest grottos excavated in China. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 14, 2018 shows the Tianti Mountain Grotto in Wuwei City, northwest China's Gansu Province. With a history of 1,600 years, the Tianti Mountain Grotto is one of the earliest grottos excavated in China. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

