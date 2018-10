Daily life in Mongolia

Tourists pose for photo in front of a statue of Genghis Khan, east of Ulan Bator, Mongolia, on Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Horses run on grassland in Bayankhangai, Mongolia, on Oct. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Asigang)

A shepherd tends sheep in Bornuur, Mongolia, on Oct. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A shepherd tends sheep in Bornuur, Mongolia, on Oct. 11, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Photo taken on Oct. 11, 2018 shows a copper mine in Erdenet, Mongolia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A horse rests in the Hustai National Park, Mongolia, on Oct. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Local herdsmen prepares to lasso horses in Bayankhangai, Mongolia, on Oct. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Photo taken on Oct. 13, 2018 shows a statue of Genghis Khan, east of Ulan Bator, Mongolia. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A staff member walks in the Bogd Khan Palace Museum in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, on Oct. 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A Lama walks into a temple in Ulan Bator, Mongolia, on Oct. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Local shepherds pose for photo in Bayankhangai, Mongolia, on Oct. 10, 2018. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)