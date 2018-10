Children take part in push bike contest in north China's Hebei

Children take part in a push bike contest held at a garden in Gu'an County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Men Congshuo)

A child takes part in a push bike contest held at a garden in Gu'an County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Men Congshuo)

Children take part in a push bike contest held at a garden in Gu'an County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Men Congshuo)

A child takes part in a push bike contest held at a garden in Gu'an County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Men Congshuo)