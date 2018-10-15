Annual flower and entertainment festival Floriade held in Canberra

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/15 11:20:45

People visit Floriade, an annual flower and entertainment festival, at the Commonwealth Park in Canberra, Australia, Oct. 14, 2018. Known as the largest flower festival in the Southern Hemisphere, the month-long Floriade ended on Sunday. (Xinhua/Bai Xu)



 

