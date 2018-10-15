World Poutine Eating Championship held in Toronto

A contestant competes during the 2018 World Poutine Eating Championship at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto, Canada, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A contestant competes during the 2018 World Poutine Eating Championship at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto, Canada, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

Contestants compete during the 2018 World Poutine Eating Championship at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto, Canada, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

Joey Chestnut of the United States celebrates victory with his trophy after winning the 2018 World Poutine Eating Championship at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto, Canada, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

A contestant competes during the 2018 World Poutine Eating Championship at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto, Canada, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)

Contestants compete during the 2018 World Poutine Eating Championship at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto, Canada, Oct. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)