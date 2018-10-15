Fall Festival held in Los Angeles

People attend pie-eating contest during the Fall Festival held in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. The Fall Festival, held in the Farmers Market annually to celebrate the fall harvest, provides a free gathering that includes crafts, artisan demonstrations and live music. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

An artist makes a pumpkin art craft during the Fall Festival held in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. The Fall Festival, held in the Farmers Market annually to celebrate the fall harvest, provides a free gathering that includes crafts, artisan demonstrations and live music. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People attend pie-eating contest during the Fall Festival held in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. The Fall Festival, held in the Farmers Market annually to celebrate the fall harvest, provides a free gathering that includes crafts, artisan demonstrations and live music. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A man attends pie-eating contest during the Fall Festival held in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. The Fall Festival, held in the Farmers Market annually to celebrate the fall harvest, provides a free gathering that includes crafts, artisan demonstrations and live music. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A girl looks at a pumpkin art craft during the Fall Festival held in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. The Fall Festival, held in the Farmers Market annually to celebrate the fall harvest, provides a free gathering that includes crafts, artisan demonstrations and live music. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

An artist makes harvest-themed work during the Fall Festival held in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. The Fall Festival, held in the Farmers Market annually to celebrate the fall harvest, provides a free gathering that includes crafts, artisan demonstrations and live music. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A woman attends pie-eating contest during the Fall Festival held in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. The Fall Festival, held in the Farmers Market annually to celebrate the fall harvest, provides a free gathering that includes crafts, artisan demonstrations and live music. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Three kids pose for photos during the Fall Festival held in the Farmers Market in Los Angeles, the United States, Oct. 13, 2018. The Fall Festival, held in the Farmers Market annually to celebrate the fall harvest, provides a free gathering that includes crafts, artisan demonstrations and live music. (Xinhua/Li Ying)