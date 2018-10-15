S. Korea, DPRK agree to break ground for railway, road connection in late Nov. or early Dec.

South Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) agreed Monday to hold a groundbreaking ceremony in late November or early December to modernize and eventually connect railways and roads across the inter-Korean border.
The agreement was reached after the high-level dialogue held earlier in the day at the Peace House, a South Korean building in the truce village of Panmunjom, according to a pool report from South Korean media.
Before the groundbreaking ceremony, the two Koreas agreed to do a field study on railways along the west corridor of the Korean Peninsula
from late October and railways along the east corridor from early November.
Detailed schedules for the field study would be fixed later through the exchange of letters.
The senior-level talks were held to discuss ways to implement the Pyongyang Declaration, signed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un after their third summit in Pyongyang in September.