Learning Chinese

Chat attack

cultural relics



文物



(wénwù)

A: I recently saw a documentary about the loss of Chinese cultural relics. I never knew that so many of our country's treasures have been collected by other countries.



我最近看了一部关于中国文物流失的纪录片,没想到我国这么多珍宝都被别国收藏了。



(wǒ zuìjìn kàn le yíbù ɡuānyú zhōnɡɡuó wénwù liúshī de jìlù piān, méi xiǎnɡdào wǒɡuó zhème duō zhēnbǎo dōu bèi biéɡuó shōucánɡ le.)

B: Yup. Some were plundered during the era of colonialism, while others were lost through under the table sales.



是啊,有的是殖民时代被掠夺的,有的是通过私下买卖流失的。



(shì a, yǒu de shì zhímín shídài bèi lüěduó de, yǒu de shì tōnɡɡuò sīxià mǎimài liúshī de.)

A: Do these cultural relics have a chance of being brought back?



这些文物还有希望追讨回来吗？



(zhèxiē wénwù hái yǒu xīwànɡ zhuītǎo huílái ma?)

B: It's not that easy. A lot of Western countries are not willing to hand them over.



很难,很多西方国家不愿意交还文物。



(hěnnán, hěnduō xīfānɡ ɡuójiā bú yuànyì jiāohuán wénwù.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





