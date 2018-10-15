Happy birthday:



Make sure you take some time out today to just sit down and relax. If you burn yourself out too early in the week, you won't be able to accomplish much of anything over the next few days. Financial matters will require your personal attention. Your lucky numbers: 2, 4, 5, 12, 14.



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will have the opportunity today to make your voice heard at work. Take this chance to speak from your heart and let others know what you really think. Everyone will appreciate your honesty. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Fortune will be on your side when it comes to business matters. This is sure to be an excellent time to sign contracts or partner up with others. Focus on the big picture when making plans and the little things will take care of themselves. ✭✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You intuition will be at its peak today. Follow your gut and it will not lead you down the wrong path. Creative activities will lead to surprising opportunities. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



You will end up missing out on an important opportunity that could change everything for you if you try to avoid working hard today. Getting together with friends tonight will increase your chances of fun and excitement. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Looking at things from a new perspective will allow you to discover something that others have overlooked. Romance is in the air tonight. You are bound to make a love connection if you head out of the house. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



An unexpected emergency may throw a monkey wrench into your plans. Be ready to make some major changes. With the right attitude you will do just fine. ✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Someone close to you may want to talk to you about something important. Make sure you really listen and take the time to fully understand what they are asking of you before you make any commitments. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



A recent string of successes may have you flying high. However, do not walk with your head in the clouds for too long or you may end up missing the pitfalls in front of you. Your luck is on the rise when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Social media will play a big role in your life today. You will have the opportunity to reconnect with an old friend. During times of crisis do not hesitate to reach out to those close to you for emotional support. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



It's never too late to try your hand at something new. Treat every day as a new jumping-off point to a better future and a better life. You are about to reach a crossroads in your life, so think about what direction you want to take. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Use your time today to prepare financially for some tough times ahead. You will be able to weather this storm so long as you stick close to your budget. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



This is not a good day for sitting back and relaxing. You will only be able to make progress by actively and aggressively pursuing your goals. Friendship will be highlighted. ✭✭✭