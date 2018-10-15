Puzzle
ACROSS
1 President No. 18
6 Desert animal
11 Many times, in verse
14 Sailor friend
15 Texas mission
16 "To" reversal
17 To stick out in a crowd, face ...
19 Leaves to steep
20 Christmas
character
21 Converts, as a check
23 Clumsy person
26 "New" prefix
27 Most lubricated
28 Sings a slow song
30 Go "Yoink!"
31 Robe cloth
32 Good will
33 Raises, as the 36-Across
36 Penny ___ (cards pay-in)
37 Brief moment of time
38 Garden of delight
39 Morse code bit
40 Hotel offering
41 "All That Jazz" director
42 Acts too much?
44 Mean explicitly
45 Places in a tomb
47 Type of mattress
48 "Neither" mate
49 Supersized beer mug
50 Scripted or penned
52 Pitcher Maglie
53 To remove a faux mustache, use a nose ...
58 http://www thing
59 Some fairy-tale monsters
60 Transport for Tarzan
61 Capital of Seattle?
62 Teeny go-with
63 Was mistaken
DOWN
1 Time std.
2 Generic cheer
3 Had munchies
4 Current events
5 Dictatorship
6 Part of an epic poem
7 Rootless thing in a pond
8 Animal's mouth
9 Make way thin
10 Fidelity
11 To "harbor" feelings in NYC, go to the mouth ....
12 Releases, as to the wild
13 Best man's solo
18 Five breakers
22 "It was written like this"
23 Eight united
24 Sports site
25 To flee a flood, head ...
27 Cooling
29 Mineral rock
30 Jimmy of "NYPD Blue''
32 Spring ram
34 Basil sauce
35 Frown kin
37 Guiding influence
38 Vast geological time
40 One way or another
41 Fecund
43 Dirty kind of pie
44 Christian of fashion
45 Dispense
46 Approaches
47 Like the museum crowd
50 Bird that warbles
51 Islamic ruler
54 Furious feeling
55 Spoil, as a finish
56 Compass dir.
57 Cool kin
Solution