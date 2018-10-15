Crossword

Published: 2018/10/15

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 President No. 18

  6 Desert animal

 11 Many times, in verse

 14 Sailor friend

 15 Texas mission

 16 "To" reversal

 17 To stick out in a crowd, face ...

 19 Leaves to steep

 20 Christmas character

 21 Converts, as a check

 23 Clumsy person

 26 "New" prefix

 27 Most lubricated

 28 Sings a slow song

 30 Go "Yoink!"

 31 Robe cloth

 32 Good will

 33 Raises, as the 36-Across

 36 Penny ___ (cards pay-in)

 37 Brief moment of time

 38 Garden of delight

 39 Morse code bit

 40 Hotel offering

 41 "All That Jazz" director

 42 Acts too much?

 44 Mean explicitly

 45 Places in a tomb

 47 Type of mattress

 48 "Neither" mate

 49 Supersized beer mug

 50 Scripted or penned

 52 Pitcher Maglie

53 To remove a faux mustache, use a nose ...

 58 http://www thing

 59 Some fairy-tale monsters

 60 Transport for Tarzan

 61 Capital of Seattle?

 62 Teeny go-with

 63 Was mistaken

DOWN

  1 Time std.

  2 Generic cheer

  3 Had munchies

  4 Current events

 5 Dictatorship

  6 Part of an epic poem

  7 Rootless thing in a pond

  8 Animal's mouth

  9 Make way thin

 10 Fidelity

 11 To "harbor" feelings in NYC, go to the mouth ....

 12 Releases, as to the wild

 13 Best man's solo

 18 Five breakers

 22 "It was written like this"

 23 Eight united

 24 Sports site

 25 To flee a flood, head ...

 27 Cooling

 29 Mineral rock

 30 Jimmy of "NYPD Blue''

 32 Spring ram

 34 Basil sauce

 35 Frown kin

 37 Guiding influence

 38 Vast geological time

 40 One way or another

 41 Fecund

 43 Dirty kind of pie

 44 Christian of fashion

 45 Dispense

 46 Approaches

 47 Like the museum crowd

 50 Bird that warbles

 51 Islamic ruler

 54 Furious feeling

 55 Spoil, as a finish

 56 Compass dir.

 57 Cool kin

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
