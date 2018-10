Puzzle

ACROSS1 President No. 186 Desert animal11 Many times, in verse14 Sailor friend15 Texas mission16 "To" reversal17 To stick out in a crowd, face ...19 Leaves to steep20 Christmas character21 Converts, as a check23 Clumsy person26 "New" prefix27 Most lubricated28 Sings a slow song30 Go "Yoink!"31 Robe cloth32 Good will33 Raises, as the 36-Across36 Penny ___ (cards pay-in)37 Brief moment of time38 Garden of delight39 Morse code bit40 Hotel offering41 "All That Jazz" director42 Acts too much?44 Mean explicitly45 Places in a tomb47 Type of mattress48 "Neither" mate49 Supersized beer mug50 Scripted or penned52 Pitcher Maglie53 To remove a faux mustache, use a nose ...58 http://www thing59 Some fairy-tale monsters60 Transport for Tarzan61 Capital of Seattle?62 Teeny go-with63 Was mistakenDOWN1 Time std.2 Generic cheer3 Had munchies4 Current events5 Dictatorship6 Part of an epic poem7 Rootless thing in a pond8 Animal's mouth9 Make way thin10 Fidelity11 To "harbor" feelings in NYC, go to the mouth ....12 Releases, as to the wild13 Best man's solo18 Five breakers22 "It was written like this"23 Eight united24 Sports site25 To flee a flood, head ...27 Cooling29 Mineral rock30 Jimmy of "NYPD Blue''32 Spring ram34 Basil sauce35 Frown kin37 Guiding influence38 Vast geological time40 One way or another41 Fecund43 Dirty kind of pie44 Christian of fashion45 Dispense46 Approaches47 Like the museum crowd50 Bird that warbles51 Islamic ruler54 Furious feeling55 Spoil, as a finish56 Compass dir.57 Cool kin

Solution