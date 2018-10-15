US seeks currency chapters in trade talks with Japan

Moves aim to prevent currency manipulation in future deals: Mnuchin

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the US wants to include a provision to deter currency manipulation in future trade deals, including with Japan, based on the currency chapter in the new deal to revamp North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).



The remark drew concern in Japan, where local media ran front-page stories questioning whether this would give Washington the right to label currency manipulation on any future foreign exchange market interventions by Tokyo to keep sharp yen rises in check.



The yen is often regarded as a "safe-haven" currency in Asia, attracting capital inflows during times of market distress that can spike its value for short periods, hurting exports.



Mnuchin said at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings that Washington views the currency chapter in the new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) as a model for future trade deals.



"Our objective would be that the currency issues ... We'd like to include [them] in future trade agreements with everybody. I'm not singling out Japan on that," Mnuchin said, when asked whether the US will discuss currencies in trade negotiations with Japan.



"We haven't had specific conversations on that. We obviously continually have conversations with my counterparts about currency. But that is the model we'd like to incorporate going forward," he said.



Japan's Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said he hadn't made any recent discussions on currencies with his counterpart, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.



"If discussions on this subject become necessary, they will be made by the finance ministers of both countries," Motegi said.



US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed in September to start trade talks in an arrangement that, for now, protects Japanese automakers from US tariffs.



Along with fears of being slapped with higher tariffs on its auto exports to the US, Japan worries about having its hands tied on addressing sharp yen rises that hurt its export-reliant economy.





