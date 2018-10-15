English version of ‘The Orphan of Zhao’ starts Asia tour at capital

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/15 17:38:53
An English production of the traditional Chinese play, The Orphan of Zhao, kicked off its tour of Asia in Beijing on Sunday.
The production, directed by New York-based Chinese artist Chen Shi-Zheng, made its original debut at the Lincoln Center Festival in New York in 2003.
The Orphan of Zhao, from China's Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368), tells a tragic story of an orphan surnamed Zhao, who was saved from the massacre of his family, as he takes his revenge 20 years later.
"This is a story of sacrifice and revenge, involving both the cruelty and beauty of humanity," Chen said before the premiere.
"For me, the production should be more than retelling the story. I want it to have a unique perspective of the artists," he noted.