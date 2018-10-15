English version of ‘The Orphan of Zhao’ starts Asia tour at capital

An English production of the traditional Chinese play, The Orphan of Zhao, kicked off its tour of Asia in Beijing on Sunday.



The production, directed by New York-based Chinese artist Chen Shi-Zheng, made its original debut at the Lincoln Center Festival in New York in 2003.



The Orphan of Zhao, from China's Yuan Dynasty (1279-1368), tells a tragic story of an orphan surnamed Zhao, who was saved from the massacre of his family, as he takes his revenge 20 years later.



"This is a story of sacrifice and revenge, involving both the cruelty and beauty of humanity," Chen said before the premiere.



"For me, the production should be more than retelling the story. I want it to have a unique perspective of the artists," he noted.





