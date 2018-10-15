UK singer Sam Smith to bring Thrill Of It All tour to Beijing and Shanghai

Sam Smith Photo: Courtesy of AEG

British singer Sam Smith's The Thrill Of It All tour is set to come to Beijing and Shanghai later this month. The singer will give his first show at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Shanghai on October 23, before heading to the Cadillac Center in Beijing two days later.Smith saw tremendous success in Singapore, the first stop on his Asia tour, on October 2. Tickets for the venue sold out almost immediately after going on sale. His following concert in Seoul, South Korea, also received a similar warm welcome, with tickets selling out within 20 minutes of going on sale.According to Smith's representatives, the singer went on a strict diet in order to give his fans the best performance, losing 22 kilograms with the help of his personal nutritionist.According to Chinese media reports, the singer's new single "Promises," a collaboration between Smith and Scottish singer Calvin Harris, will make its Asia debut during his tour in China as a special gift to his Chinese fans.