‘Reignwood Lectures’ introduces the lives of famous Peking Opera masters

Peking Opera performer Chi Jinsheng (right) attends the first session of the Reignwood Lectures in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Courtesy of Reignwood

The Reignwood Lectures, a series of programs focusing on Chinese culture masters, held its first session in Beijing on Saturday. For the first event, organizers invited national-level opera performer Chi Jinsheng and descendents of well-known Peking Opera maestros Ma Lianliang, Tan Fuying, Zhang Junqiu and Qiu Shengrong to share the life stories of their predecessors.Ma, Tan, Zhang and Qiu were masters of Peking Opera whose plays are still considered classics today. In 1956, these opera masters came together to combine their individual troupes into what became known as the Beijing Opera Troupe.Although Ma Long, one of the attendees, didn't choose to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather Ma Lianliang, he has still contributed greatly to the collection and organization of material about Ma, while the three other descendents, Tan Xiaozeng, Zhang Xuezhi and Qiu Yun, are well-known opera performers in their own right.