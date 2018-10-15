Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"I'm a volunteer. May I help you?"During the past Chinese National Day holiday week, 34 students from Beijing's high schools joined a volunteer team at Lotus Market, Xicheng district, to provide language services to foreign visitors. Lotus Market is near Shichahai Lake, a famous tourist spot in Beijing. Speaking fluent English, these young volunteers gave directions and introduced local food and famous sites, and some of them knew two different foreign languages. Their enthusiasm received many smiles and thumbs-up from the foreign tourists. (Source: Beijing Youth Daily)