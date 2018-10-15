Senior Chinese official to attend Valdai meeting

Yang Jiechi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will attend the 15th annual meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Russia, a Chinese spokesperson announced on Monday.



Yang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, will be in Russia from Oct. 17 to 19 for the meeting at the invitation of the Russian side, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily press briefing.

