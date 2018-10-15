China to build TCM experience center for 2022 Winter Olympics

A Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) experience center will be built for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to provide medical services and spread TCM culture, according to the Beijing Daily Monday.



The plan was announced by Beijing Traditional Chinese Medicine Administration Bureau. The center is expected to open in early 2020.



The center will provide TCM treatment, interactive experience and training. It will provide medical services for the Winter Olympics and related international events. TCM treatments such as acupuncture, cupping and massage will be used for athlete injury and rehabilitation.



According to Han Zirong, secretary-general of the 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, TCM services were recognized at the Beijing 2008 Olympics.



"The Olympic Games is one of the most internationally influential events. TCM's unique efficacy in sports injury rehabilitation has drawn increasing worldwide attention," Han said.



Apart from medical services, the center will help spread TCM culture. A TCM volunteer service team will also be established.

