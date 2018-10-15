Xi congratulates Xizang Minzu University on 60th anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Xizang Minzu University on the 60th anniversary of its founding in a letter on Monday.



Since its establishment, the university has trained a large number of cadres and professionals for the development of Tibet, said Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, in the letter.



Xi urged the university to fully implement the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress, promote core socialist values, and improve education quality.



The university should also carry out the Party's ethnic and religious policies, raise awareness of ethnic unity and progress, pass on fine traditional Chinese culture and safeguard ethnic harmony, he said.



Xizang Minzu University, located in Xianyang of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, was founded by the CPC Central Committee as the first inland-based institution of higher education for Tibet after its peaceful liberation.

