Rat dangles from restaurant ceiling

Diners at a Southwest China restaurant had an unexpected guest hang out with on Saturday - a large rat.



Video shows startled customers taking video of the rat as it dangles from a light fixture at Juxianliliuwei Restaurant in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



A customer surnamed Huang was on hand for all the unappetizing action.



"I was halfway through my meal when I saw it moving and screaming... it wanted to get down," Huang said.



It was about four minutes before the restaurant's owner showed up with a ladder and pliers to deal with the rodent.



The scene was a little too much for some. "People at the tables closest to the rat cleared out pretty quick. Some just said, check please."



Video shows the owner beat the rat with pliers, remove it and then go about his business.



He was also unapologetic. "What restaurant doesn't have rats?" he said.



Feng Video

