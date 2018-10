Chen Cailong, 101 years old, and You Tinghua (center), 100 years old, receive bouquets at an event held for centenarians living in Shanghai on Monday. Local authorities released statistics about centenarians and announced a list of the city's 10 oldest males and females. Xu Suzhen, 111, female, is the oldest resident in the city. Currently, Shanghai boasts 2,281 people aged over 100 years old, among whom 25 percent are males. Photo: Chen Xia/GT