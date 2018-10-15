Trash haulers leave garbage piling up at China mall to protest unsorted waste

Garbage collectors in Hangzhou who were tired of dealing with a commercial complex that refused to sort its waste simply let their trash pile up.



The Euro America Center (EAC), which generates over four tons of garbage daily, was notified on Tuesday that sanitation services would cease after multiple requests for vendors to sort kitchen waste from other refuse went ignored.



Soon after, nearly one hundred unemptied trash cans were seen outside the complex's southeast entrance.



Local chengguan (urban management officers) said they had tried and failed to persuade property managers to sort their garbage in the past.



"There would be all kinds of garbage mixed together, even water waste," a Xihu district chengguan officer said.



Trash haulers told reporters what normally would be a 30-minute job to haul the trash often turned into two hours.



While it was not reported if the trash ban is still in effect, businesses are beginning to get things sorted. However, many of the restaurants at EAC are reportedly still not complying.



As a result, EAC is currently holding training sessions for the center's restaurant workers on garbage classification.



Knews

