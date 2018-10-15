Vertical marathon in China’s tallest building

The second 2018 Shanghai Tower International Vertical Marathon will be held in Shanghai on November 25, with a grand prize of 112,000 yuan ($16,000), Laodong Daily reported on Monday.



It will take place inside China's tallest building, the 632-meter-high, 127-story Shanghai Tower in Lujiazui of Pudong New Area. The race track contains 3,398 steps, ending on the 119th floor.



This event will be China's highest-level vertical marathon for 2018. Individuals can register to join via the official website or WeChat account of the event. Only 632 seats are available. Call the hot line for additional details.



Each runner will be given an exclusive internet link to raise money for youth aged under 18 years old. The money will be donated to charity institutions. Vertical marathons are a worldwide physical activity held in landmark buildings in cities without time or weather condition restrictions.





