Over 400 new electric buses for import expo

Shanghai transport authorities released 440 new electric buses on Monday morning, which will be used to facilitate the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE), Knews reported Monday.



These buses are mainly painted blue, which is the official color of CIIE, and are decorated with elements of Shanghai landmarks. They are also equipped with multiple facilities and functions including LED lights, a surround-view camera system and smart driving, which will improve driving safety.



These buses will also be used for public transportation after CIIE. People are encouraged to take green transportation buses, metro, shared bicycles or walking during the expo so as to practice a sustainable, safe and civilized concept of transportation.



Authorities will continue to improve the city's public transportation to meet the large visitor flow during CIIE.

