View of the offshore construction site of the main road project at Ningbo-Zhoushan Port (Zhoudai Bridge) in Zhoushan, East China's Zhejiang Province on Sunday. The project has attracted investment of over 7.53 billion yuan ($1.09 billion) as of October 10 this year. The sea-crossing bridge, with a total length of 16.34 kilometers, is expected to open to traffic in 2021. Photo: VCG