AB InBev’s CEO shares key elements of business philosophy

AB InBev's CEO Carlos Brito shares his five principles of successful business at Tsinghua University in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of AB InBev

AB InBev' CEO Carlos Brito (left) and the deputy dean of Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management Xu Xin (right) take a photo together. Photo: Courtesy of AB InBev

For almost three decades, Carlos Brito and his colleagues have seen many great changes in the brewing industry. As CEO of the world's largest brewer, AB InBev, Brito has participated in several mergers and acquisitions. Among them, the acquisition of SABMiller closed on October 10, 2016 as a remarkable one. The company with a brand new name of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (AB InBev), based in Leuven, Belgium, enlarged after the merge.Owning the portfolio of over 500 brands, AB InBev has more than 180,000 staff members globally and its beer is sold in over 100 countries. In recent years, the brewer has captured the appetites of more and more consumers in China, where the company's profits and sales are ranking first in the top five of its global business.From 2012 to 2017, AB InBev's performance growth was among the best in the world in a fast moving consumer goods company. In China, the world's largest beer consumption market, has a revenue that is also far ahead of its peers.AB InBev is always at the forefront of the industry through accurate market trend predictions and continuous innovation to meet diversified consumer demand. The CEO of AB InBev Brito has embarked on his tour to China in October and visited Tsinghua University on Thursday in Beijing sharing his thoughts over the winning formula for AB InBev - dream, people, culture."In Brito's eyes, AB InBev's secret of building a lasting business, which is also its deeply imprinted corporate DNA, is the philosophy of "dream, people, culture," which includes three indispensable elements. "Our people are our biggest asset. We like people that join us to stay for the next 20, 30 years, because they join to build on our dream, not to build their resume or their curriculum," he said.Starting with that, he shared five principles to explain the three driving forces behind the company's growth which he values highly when it comes to building a successful and lasting business.First, define a big dream, something that will get people excited, committed, passionate, engaged and will get employees to move with a sense of urgency in the same direction.Second, create an environment that attracts, retains and develops the best people. Companies need talented and motivated people to be able to dream big, while the best people will advance further, because of the fact that they accept growth and have more responsibility. "We need to create more development opportunities for such employees," he said.Third, create an informal culture and have a flat organization. AB InBev has opened offices around the world, where everyone sits together because of the flat organizational structure owned by AB InBev, which has few levels of middle management between executives and front-line salesmen.It is very important to allow for quick and efficient exchanges, and to understand what is really going on in the market.Fourth, never forget that a company is in business to meet the evolving needs of consumers. The consumer is every business' true and only boss.Finally, ensure that time and resources can be allocated to where it makes sense. "Make sure you spend your money, time and resources on things that are really valuable and appreciated by your customer and your consumer," he said.Brito said, "In order to become a company that is indispensable to consumers, you have to do more than just providing high-quality products. You also need to have a more important place in consumers' minds."AB InBev's sincere respect to consumer demands has been allowing the brewer to timely reshape its business models and take advantage of emerging technologies to constantly innovate, as it seeks to ensure a flexible delivery of better products and services to consumers to address their diversified needs that change day by day. By doing so, Brito believes that AB InBev has been able to survive disruptions by other industries. Owning to a forward-thinking strategic vision many years ago, AB InBev decided to invest in the premium beer segment of the industry. And now, in a time when craft beer is growing to be a globally prevailing trend, the brewer has flexibly coped with the fast-changing craft beer market by acquiring and fostering a number of small craft beer brewers to provide consumers with fresh products of varying types and flavors and bring higher quality consumer experiences.To build a lasting business, AB InBev has adopted the concept of sustainable development to business operations. This has been implemented locally in China. Over the years, this brew giant has made remarkable achievements in saving water and reducing emissions, with water consumption falling to the industry-leading level of 2.92 hl/hl. In five years, it has successfully reduced carbon emissions by 545,000 tons, equivalent to planting 30 million trees and reducing annual emissions of 200,000 cars. More than that, they have also launched a green strategy in China to continue its deployment of renewable energy use, recycling packaging and water resource management, to help achieve the 2025 sustainable development goal and actively practice corporate social responsibility."If you want to build a company that will last the next 100 years and beyond, you should become truly indispensable to your customers, consumers, and to the communities where you live and work," Brito said. That's why AB InBev is on a journey to embed sustainability throughout its business operations by actively expanding use of renewable energy, circular packaging and water stewardship, as a way to promote community prosperity and brew for a better world.