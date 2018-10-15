China’s solutions upgrade global trade: expert

China's solutions are upgrading the global trade liberalization, and promoting world traders to realize healthier business growth, an expert said during an international trade forum as the 124th China Import and Export Fair, also known as "Canton Fair", which kicked off in Guangzhou on Monday.



"Over the past 40 years' reform and opening-up, China's foreign trade has made remarkable achievements. It has played an increasingly important role in the development of global economics and trade," said Gu Xueming, president of the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation.



"China's solutions are to enhance the level of global trade liberalization, and promote the sustainable and healthy development of world trade," Gu added.



He also noted that China is accelerating the transformation to a major trade power, providing the world with a broader Chinese market and more public products.



As many as 25,583 exhibitors, including 636 import exhibitors from 34 countries and regions, started their demonstrations to attract a massive number of buyers from all over the world attending the Canton Fair.



"The reason we keep coming back to the Canton Fair is we are getting a diverse mix of customers around the world," Christopher Arthan, international Sales & Marketing director of UK-based Cascade Holdings, told the Global Times.



"We're here looking to expand our business into as many countries as we possibly can," Arthan added.



Some foreign traders also considered the Canton Fair as an important event, which is helping them broadly connect to customers.



The Canton Fair is an essential platform for South Korean companies which must come for the purpose of promoting their business to the world, Jisu Lim, China sales division General Manager of NUC Electronics China Co Ltd, told the Global Times.



"It's very important for our company to come to Guangzhou, and almost 30 to 40 percent of our customers are from here," Lim said.



"At present, China has established trade relations with almost all countries and regions in the world. China's reform and opening-up has ushered in a fifth stage, experiencing foreign trade transformation and upgrading, towards high quality and efficiency,"Gu said.



Those who do not have any customers in China consider Canton Fair as an important meeting spot to get in touch with traders from other countries.



"We don't export to china. We export to Africa, South Asia and the Middle East," Sukun Ahmed, export manager of Royal Fans told the Global Times.



"Everybody from around the world comes here, we can build our relationship with clients," he said.