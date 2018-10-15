Domestic smart manufacturing market to exceed $31.8b

The number of China's digital workshops/smart factories have so far reached more than 200 and the domestic intelligent manufacturing market is likely to exceed 220 billion yuan ($31.8 billion) by 2020, the Xinhua News Agency reported, citing an industry report.



China's smart manufacturing system solution market rose 18.4 percent year-on-year to 106 billion yuan in 2016, the report said.



The output of China's industrial robots stood at 130,000 in 2017, up 68.1 percent on a yearly basis, accounting for one third of the world market, and becoming the largest application market across the globe for five consecutive years, according to the report.



The country is stepping up efforts to build a smart manufacturing standard system that is synchronized with the international market, the report said, noting that China has built more than 100 intelligent manufacturing standards tests and verification platforms and unveiled 74 national standards.



Four major intelligent manufacturing clusters are formed across the country in areas including the Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Sea Rim Area, the Pearl River Delta and the Midwest, the Xinhua report said.





