SOEs profits up 21.5% in first three quarters

China's centrally administered SOEs posted continued growth in profits in the first three quarters of the year, booking 1.35 trillion yuan ($195.2 billion) and up 21.5 percent in the period, the State asset watchdog said on Monday.



The better result was achieved amid a tighter external environment and is a result of deepening reforms, an official of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) told a press briefing.



Central SOEs posted better revenues of 21.1 trillion yuan in the first three quarters this year, increasing 11 percent year-on-year and 0.9 percent faster than that of the first half year-on-year.



Over one-third of central SOEs have seen their profitability increase by over 20 percent, a rare case seen from historic records, said Peng Huagang, deputy secretary-general and spokesperson at the SASAC. The result comes as supply-side structural reforms have deepened and SOE reform sails into deeper water.





