Trust needed among countries to work together to fight cybercrime across borders

Cybercrime might sound intangible, but the losses incurred from cybercriminal activities are easily felt. In 2017, cybercrime cost businesses worldwide $1 trillion, and the figure is projected to grow to $3 trillion by 2020, according to industry statistics.
While it might be tough to eliminate cybercrime, as is the case with crime in general, there is a growing belief that efficient sharing of information via greater international cooperation can play a vital part in minimizing risks from cybercrime, considering its global nature. Cybercriminal activity unfolds on a borderless playing field, with hackers speaking many languages. Current efforts, largely confined within borders, are not enough.
In the case of Russia, Sberbank cybersecurity subsidiary BI.ZONE unveiled a platform solution for the automated exchange of data on actual cyberthreats earlier this year. With more than 30 of the largest Russian banks connected to this platform - including the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, as well as telecommunication companies and law enforcement agencies - the solution has already prevented several major incidents. But this is not enough for addressing urgent cybersecurity threats on a global scale.
In a fresh sign of wider acceptance of joint action globally, the World Economic Forum (WEF) announced a new global center for cybersecurity in Davos
at the beginning of the year.
Among the center's members are large global corporations that face various cyberthreats every day, and each of them can share unique experience in countering cyberattacks and help prevent the infection of other members. They can also provide this information to other companies in their countries and industries. The center will therefore help increase the level of cyber protection across the globe and counter the growing threat of global cybercrime.
Initiatives like this can be the foundation for sharing information and linking businesses and governments together to take globalization to another level. That said, the lack of trust still weighs down the global response to cyberspace threats across the world.
In light of growing Sino-Russian ties, it is believed that Russia has a high chance of cooperating with China in battling cybercrime, though specific plans still need to be worked out. When it comes to cooperation between Russia and other countries, notably the US, a lot of work is needed to build more bilateral trust to take action against cybercrime. The article was compiled based on an interview with Stanislav Kuznetsov, deputy chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, during the WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2018 in Tianjin last month.