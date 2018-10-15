Biraghi gives Italy stoppage-time win

Italy defender Cristiano Biraghi celebrates his goal against Poland on Sunday in Chorzow, Poland. Photo: VCG

Cristiano Biraghi snatched a late victory to give new Italy coach Roberto Mancini his first ­competitive victory and keep the Azzurri's ­Nations League hopes alive with a 1-0 win over Poland in their League A, Group 3 clash in Chorzow, Poland on Sunday.Defender Biraghi slid in the winner two minutes into injury time for his first goal for Italy in a game his team had dominated. The defeat ensured Poland were relegated to League B.It gave Mancini his first competitive victory since taking over as Italy coach in May, after the four-time world champions' failure to qualify for the World Cup.Fiorentina defender Biraghi made the sign "13" with his hands when he scored, as he ­dedicated his first goal to former Italy and Fiorentina captain Davide Astori who died of a heart attack in March."I owe everything to him. I'm here thanks to Davide who was a mentor for me," said ­Biraghi, who was called up to Italy for the first time last month at the age of 26.European champions Portugal lead the three-team group with six points from two games with Italy on four points after three games. Poland have relegated to League B with one point.Italy had the best of the first half but once again demonstrated their difficulty finishing off. Jorginho rattled the bar within the first minute, with Federico Chiesa also hitting the woodwork after half an hour.Poland could thank Wojciech Szczesny for keeping them in the game with the under-­pressure goalkeeper denying Alessandro Florenzi, Jorginho, Federico Bernardeschi and Juventus teammate Giorgio Chiellini in the first half.Italy had a goal disallowed after 65 minutes following a well-worked pass between Bernardeschi and Marco Verratti with Lorenzo Insigne offside in the box.Poland also had a couple of chances in the second half with Kamil Grosicki being denied by ­Gianluigi Donnarumma and Arkadiusz Milik curling over.Just when it looked as if both sides would settle for a draw, off the last corner, substitute Kevin Lasagna, who made his international debut, steered in for the Biraghi to finish off."We stayed calm and believed until the end. This victory is thanks to the group's never-say-die attitude," said Biraghi.The result ensures Italy stayed in the tier ahead of December's Euro 2020 qualifying draw. Italy next host Portugal on November 17 with Poland playing in Portugal three days later.